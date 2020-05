Trenton VFW Post 919 Commander Tony Ralston will speak at a Memorial Day Flag Raising Ceremony in Trenton.

The Grundy County Museum will host the ceremony at the Baker School Monday morning at 10 o’clock, weather permitting. The program will also include an official flag-raising and a rifle salute presented by the Trenton VFW Post. It is suggested the public brings lawn chairs Monday. Social distancing is recommended.

The Grundy County Museum has postponed its opening until July 4th.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 5 Shares