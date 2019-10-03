Grundy County Museum season coming to a close

Local News October 3, 2019 KTTN News
Grundy County Museum

Only six days remain in the exhibit season for the Grundy County Museum in Trenton.

This year’s featured exhibit is “Chairs: The Stories They Could Tell.” The exhibit displays chairs associated with Grundy County families and businesses. Museum visitors can sit on a stool from the Maid-Rite restaurant and see a piano stool from the Hubbell Theater.

Two features have been added to the exhibit floor since “Chairs” opened on Memorial Day. One feature is the documentary “Scramble the Seawolves” about a helicopter attack squadron in Vietnam. Two Grundy County residents were a part of the squadron: Pilot Eric Alexander and Mechanic Larry Huffstutter.

The other feature added is a collection of 10 pictures of ministers who served the Evangelical United Brethren and Crandall Methodist Church.

The Grundy County Museum’s regular hours are weekends and holidays from 1:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon. Admission cost is a modest $2.00 for adults and free for children 12 years of age and younger, as well as active service members and their families.

Post Views: 46
Share4
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
4 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News