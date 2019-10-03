Grundy County Museum season coming to a close

Only six days remain in the exhibit season for the Grundy County Museum in Trenton.

This year’s featured exhibit is “Chairs: The Stories They Could Tell.” The exhibit displays chairs associated with Grundy County families and businesses. Museum visitors can sit on a stool from the Maid-Rite restaurant and see a piano stool from the Hubbell Theater.

Two features have been added to the exhibit floor since “Chairs” opened on Memorial Day. One feature is the documentary “Scramble the Seawolves” about a helicopter attack squadron in Vietnam. Two Grundy County residents were a part of the squadron: Pilot Eric Alexander and Mechanic Larry Huffstutter.

The other feature added is a collection of 10 pictures of ministers who served the Evangelical United Brethren and Crandall Methodist Church.

The Grundy County Museum’s regular hours are weekends and holidays from 1:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon. Admission cost is a modest $2.00 for adults and free for children 12 years of age and younger, as well as active service members and their families.

