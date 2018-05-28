Grundy County Museum open for business this Memorial Day

The Grundy County Museum in Trenton will open for the season this weekend.

This year’s feature exhibit is the traveling Smithsonian exhibit called Hometown Teams, which focuses on athletics, how sports teams are embedded into our culture, and the impact of team participation on individuals.

There will also be a companion exhibit focusing on teams in Grundy County, including those for Galt, Laredo, North Central Missouri College, Pleasant View, Spickard, Trenton, and the American Legion.

The Smithsonian Museum, the Missouri Humanities Council, and the Grundy County Museum sponsor the exhibit. The children’s, schools, and heritage exhibits have also been updated. All three Grundy County Museum buildings will be open for its regular hours from 1:30 to 4:30.

Admission to the museum and exhibits is $2 for adults children 12 years old and younger free, as well as active service members and their families.

The museum will be open weekends and holidays through the Missouri Day Festival weekend and will also be open after the flag raising ceremony at the museum at 10 o’clock Monday morning.

