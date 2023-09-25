Grundy County Museum spotlighted at recent Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Grundy County Museum took center stage at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, in the BTC Bank community room. Jackie Soptic led the gathering, with Joe MacDonald offering a prayer and Ryan Tepen serving as the sergeant at arms.

Jeff Crowley, the program chairman, introduced speaker Barb Spencer. Spencer provided insights into the museum, which welcomes visitors on weekends and holidays from 1:30 to 4 p.m. until the Missouri Day Festival. This year, the museum is spotlighting “special” Grundy County residents in a unique exhibit, with plans to honor another group in 2024. The museum also hosts various events, including the much-anticipated annual Santa visit. Slated for Nov. 12, children can engage in festive activities and get their photos taken with Santa. Beyond the primary museum structure, guests can explore the military annex and the Baker School. The best part? Admission is complimentary.

In the business segment of the meeting, Missouri Day Parade Chairman Steve Taylor discussed the parade committee’s responsibilities. He urged members to lend a hand with the parade, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21, under the theme “Honoring Grundy County Pioneers.” Interested participants can register by clicking or tapping this link. This link is also accessible via the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce website and the Rotary Club of Trenton’s Facebook page.

Crowley also recapped the fish fry event from Sept. 16, reminding members to submit their ticket proceeds for a final financial tally. The funds collected will support the club’s international project contributions.

MacDonald updated attendees on the multi-club district governor’s gathering on Sept. 14 in Brookfield.

The Trenton Rotary Club is set to reconvene on Sept. 28 at the BTC Bank community room.

