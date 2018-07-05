Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee to meet next week

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee will meet next week and discuss a local emergency planning committee exercise. The meeting will be held in the lower level of the Grundy County Health Department July 10th at noon.

Other Local Emergency Planning Committee topics include Tier 2 filings.

Emergency Management Agency and All-Hazards meeting topics include the emergency response trailer, Emergency Operations Center training, the radio system, the Emergency Management Performance Grant program, and the Regional Homeland Security Oversight Committee Grant.

