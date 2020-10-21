Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Commission contacted regarding hazmat filings

Local Emergency Planning Committee
Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs reports the Encamp Compliance Team recently contacted the Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Commission concerning Missouri Tier 2 Hazmat filings.

Briggs says Encamp is a company that specializes in filing Tier 2 reports on behalf of clients. Anyone required to file a Tier 2 report is not required to use Encamp or any other company to file. Encamp is not affiliated with the Grundy County LEPC.

Anyone who needs more information on filing a Tier 2 report is asked to contact the Missouri Emergency Response Commission at 800-780-1014.

,
