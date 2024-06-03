Grundy County library to host Elsenpeter Marionettes puppet show

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton will host a puppet show this Friday afternoon, June 7. The public is invited to see the Elsenpeter Marionettes at 1 p.m. in the Hoover Theater, located on the library’s third floor.

The family’s tradition of puppetry began in Germany approximately 139 years ago. Today, Richard Elsenpeter, a great-grandson of the founders, keeps the tradition alive. His performances involve the skillful manipulation of two-foot-tall, hand-carved wooden dolls, transforming them into living characters with distinct personalities.

Elsenpeter conducts a full-time performing company that entertains millions of school children with live shows, performing more than 200 shows nationally each year. He writes, produces, creates, and carves an entirely new program annually. The Elsenpeter Marionettes specializes in children’s classics, adapting stories familiar to most children.

