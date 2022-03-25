Grundy County Law Enforcement Center reports the arrest of two individuals

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton resident on March 24th on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation and a Kansas City resident on March 23rd.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports 45-year-old Tonya Baumgartner violated her probation on original charges of felony driving while intoxicated involving physical injury and misdemeanor operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license involving a first offense. Baumgartner’s bond is $5,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 14th.

After his arrest on March 23rd, 21-year-old Alonso Salgado-Ibarra was charged on March 24th with driving while revoked or suspended involving a first offense and possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. He has also been charged with an infraction of failing to have two lighted headlamps. Salgado-Ibarra posted a bond of $943.50 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 12th.

Court documents accuse Salgado-Ibarra of operating a motor vehicle on Ninth Street and Kumler on March 23rd during a time when his operator’s license was suspended and operating a motor vehicle without two headlamps. He is also accused of possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana.

