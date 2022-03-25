Grundy County Law Enforcement Center reports the arrest of two individuals

Local News March 25, 2022 KTTN News
Grundy County Law Enforcement Center
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department arrested a Trenton resident on March 24th on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation and a Kansas City resident on March 23rd.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports 45-year-old Tonya Baumgartner violated her probation on original charges of felony driving while intoxicated involving physical injury and misdemeanor operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license involving a first offense.  Baumgartner’s bond is $5,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 14th.

After his arrest on March 23rd, 21-year-old Alonso Salgado-Ibarra was charged on March 24th with driving while revoked or suspended involving a first offense and possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. He has also been charged with an infraction of failing to have two lighted headlamps.  Salgado-Ibarra posted a bond of $943.50 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 12th.

Court documents accuse Salgado-Ibarra of operating a motor vehicle on Ninth Street and Kumler on March 23rd during a time when his operator’s license was suspended and operating a motor vehicle without two headlamps. He is also accused of possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana.

Post Views: 443
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.