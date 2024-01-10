Grundy County jury convicts Iowa man on drug trafficking charges

An Indianola, Iowa man was found guilty on four counts on January 8 by a Grundy County jury.

Grundy County Circuit Clerk Becky Stanturf reports that 29-year-old Semaj Leonard Foster was found guilty on two counts of felony first-degree trafficking drugs or attempts, one count of felony resisting arrest, and one count of misdemeanor careless and imprudent driving. Three other counts were dismissed before the trial.

Judge Steve Hudson presided over the trial and ordered a sentencing assessment report. Foster’s sentencing will be at a later date.

Stanturf notes that the jury deliberated for 30 minutes.

The case was transferred on a change of venue from Harrison County. Online court information indicates the case was transferred in October. The original charges were filed in June.

Court information says Foster was the driver of a vehicle stopped by the Highway Patrol on Interstate 35 in Harrison County in June, which then fled. Foster was said to have fled on foot after the vehicle crashed.

A trooper reportedly found illegal drugs, firearms, ammunition, baggies, and a weight scale in the vehicle.

Foster’s mother was in the vehicle. She was identified as Tamashya Foster of Fulton. She faces felony charges in Harrison County of two counts of first-degree trafficking drugs or attempt and unlawful possession of a firearm as a dangerous felon. She is scheduled for arraignment on January 18.