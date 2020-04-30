Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to open for curbside pick up

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton will open for staff only Monday.

The library will be open for curbside pick up only starting Tuesday. Curbside pick up will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 5 o’clock. Patrons must call in for their books two hours before the pick-up time. Call-ins need to be complete by 2:30.

A limited number of computers will be available by appointment only and only for essential business. Users must wear a mask to enter and use the computer lab.

Call the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to call in for curbside pick up or schedule an appointment for computer use at 660-359-3577.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares