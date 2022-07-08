Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to host Will Stuck’s “20,000 Laughs Under the Sea”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton will have a food truck and a show July 26th as part of its Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program.

The Powerhouse food truck will be at the library at 11 o’clock in the morning for the general public. It will also serve food from 4:30 to 6:30 that afternoon and evening. Youth eat free, and adults must pay for their food.

Will Stuck will have his show “20,000 Laughs Under the Sea” July 26th at 7 o’clock at night.

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library notes the last day to buy in store with points is July 28th.