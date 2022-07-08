Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to host Will Stuck’s “20,000 Laughs Under the Sea”

Local News July 8, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Jewett Norris Library
The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton will have a food truck and a show July 26th as part of its Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program.

The Powerhouse food truck will be at the library at 11 o’clock in the morning for the general public. It will also serve food from 4:30 to 6:30 that afternoon and evening. Youth eat free, and adults must pay for their food.

Will Stuck will have his show “20,000 Laughs Under the Sea” July 26th at 7 o’clock at night.

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library notes the last day to buy in store with points is July 28th.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

