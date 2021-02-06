Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to hold Valentine’s Day drawing

Local News February 6, 2021February 6, 2021 KTTN News
The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton is holding a Valentine’s Day bear drawing.

full size bearsSchool-aged youth who drop off Valentine’s Day cards into the library’s book drop on Main Street will be entered into the drawing for two teddy bears. Each card must include a youth’s first and last name as well as a phone number.

The drawing for the bears will be on February 12th. Winners will be notified that day, and each winner will be able to pick up a bear.

More information is available on the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library’s Facebook page.

Tags

