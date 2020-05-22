Grundy County Jewett Norris Library receives grant from Missouri State Library

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton applied for and received a Reading Software Challenge Grant from the Missouri State Library. The grants allowed libraries to purchase software, so summer reading programs would be available online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library purchased software from READsquared, which allows the library to offer its Imagine Your Story Summer Reading Program online on desktop and laptop computers as well as through an app.

Books for the reading program must be checked out from the library. The library is offering curbside services to pick up books.

Reading and logging of minutes can be entered once signed up for the program at grundy.readsquared.com. Staff will work to get badges, prizes, and games added to the program site.

Residents without internet access or have questions about signing up can call the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library at 660-359-3577.

