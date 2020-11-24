Grundy County Jewett Norris Library moves to curbside pickup

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton will move to curbside only pick up and 15-minute essential business by appointment computer usage beginning November 30th and until further notice.

Patrons may request items for curbside pick up by calling the library or using the Evergreen link on the library website, Anyone needing help using Evergreen may call the library for assistance.

Computer usage appointments may also be made by calling the library. Patrons entering the library for computer appointments must wear masks covering the nose and mouth.

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library of Trenton may be contacted weekdays from 8:30 to 4 o’clock at 359-3577.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares