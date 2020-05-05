The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton has announced its Summer Reading Program will be held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Imagine Your Story” Summer Reading Program will be held through the READsquared service. The software will allow participants to sign up online, read books, log minutes, play games, earn badges, and earn prizes. The books read for the program must be checked out from the library, and the prizes can be picked up at the library.

Sign-up will begin May 14th on the Read Squared website with multiple options when registering. There is also an app that can be downloaded.

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library can assist participants that do not have assess to the internet. Contact the library for more information weekdays from 8:30 to 5 o’clock at 660-359-3577.

