Highway 6 intersection improvement project west of Trenton moving into final stages

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An intersection improvement project on Grundy County Route 6 at the intersections of 30th Avenue and Route 146/W, located just west of Trenton, is moving into the final stages of construction.

Phillips Hardy, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plans to begin paving Route 6 from the intersection of Route 146/W to 30th Avenue on Monday, Sept. 25, and will continue through the end of September. During paving, Route 6 traffic will remain narrowed to one lane but will now be directed through the work zone by flaggers. Motorists should expect continued delays. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Access to and from Route W will remain closed until paving is complete. The project in its entirety is expected to be completed by mid-October.

Related