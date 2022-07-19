Grundy County Health Department to offer “Safe Sitter” class for students in grades 6 – 8

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Safe Sitter Class on Tuesday, August 9 from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm at the Grundy County Health Department office.

Safe Sitter is designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The course is led by certified instructors and includes the practice of rescue skills like CPR and choking rescue.

The class fee is $20 per person and lunch is included. The class is open to girls or boys entering grades six through eight. Register online at this link or in person at the Grundy County Health Department. The deadline for registration is August 5.

For questions, call 660/359-4196 or email [email protected]