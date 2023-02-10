Grundy County Health Department to offer “Safe at Home” class

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a “Safe at Home” class for students in the fourth through sixth grades.

The program will be held at the health department office in Trenton on March 9th from 2 pm to 3:30.

The class is designed to prepare students to be safe when they are home alone for short periods. Students will learn how to practice safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations, and what to do when faced with dangers, such as power failures or weather emergencies.

The class costs $5.00 and includes a light snack. Register online at this link by March 3rd.

Questions about the Safe at Home class on March 9th can be directed to the health department at 660-359-4196. Questions may be emailed to [email protected].

