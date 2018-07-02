Grundy County Health Department to offer free skin cancer screenings

The Grundy County Health Department is partnering with Cleaver Dermatology to offer free skin cancer screenings to the community of Trenton.

The free screenings will take place on Wednesday, July 11th from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Grundy County Health Department located at 1716 Lincoln Street in Trenton. This is a screening procedure only. It will not be a full body exam and does not replace a thorough dermatologic exam. During this screening event, a physician will examine specific skin spots that patients have identified as a concern.

What type of skin spots might constitute cause for concern? Check the ABCDEs of skin cancer detection: Look for Asymmetrical shape, Borders that are irregular or poorly defined, Color that is varied, Diameter of the spot (greater than a pencil eraser), and note if it is an Evolving mole or skin lesion, one that looks different from the rest or is changing in size, shape or color.

If you have a mole or lesion on your skin with one of the ABCDEs, you may wish to consider having a physician from Cleaver Dermatology evaluate it during our July 11 free skin cancer screening.

Those wishing to participate may call the Health Department at 660-359-4196 to schedule an appointment.

Like this: Like Loading...