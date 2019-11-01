Grundy County Health Department to host free class on diabetes

The Grundy County Health Department and Hy-Vee of Trenton are partnering to offer a free diabetes education class for Diabetes Month in November.

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator Cindy Eivins will present the class titled Holiday Cheer, Healthy Habits are Here in the board room on the lower level of the health department in Trenton Monday, November 4, 2019, at 6 o’clock.

Participants are asked to enter using the door on the northeast corner of the building. Pre-registration is not required.

Questions about the diabetes class should be directed to the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

