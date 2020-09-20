Grundy County Health Department to host flu shot clinic

The Grundy County Health Department in Trenton will offer adult flu shots by appointment next week. Vaccines are available for individuals at least 18 years old Friday, September 25th from 10 to 2 o’clock. A high dose flu vaccine is available for those at least 65.

The health department had not received its shipment of children’s vaccine as of Friday, September 18th.

Consent forms can be downloaded in advance on grundycountyhealth.org.

Call the Grundy County Health Department to schedule an appointment to receive a flu shot Friday at 359-4196.

