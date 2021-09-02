Grundy County Health Department to hold vaccine clinic; two health departments report on COVID-19 cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic on September 7th. Anyone at least 18 years old can receive the free vaccine from 2 to 4 o’clock that afternoon.

The health department reminds residents the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend vaccination even if someone has already had COVID-19.

Schedule an appointment by visiting this link or calling the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

The Livingston County Health Center on September 2nd reported five COVID-19 cases had been added since September 1st. Thirty-six cases were active out of the 2,243 total.

Two confirmed COVID-19 cases were added in Mercer County on September 1st. The health department reported 213 confirmed cases and 225 probable cases. Thirty-one cases were active. There were three current COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Mercer County.

Related