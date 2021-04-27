Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week.

Moderna: Thursday, April 29, 9-11 am

Johnson & Johnson: Friday, April 30, 9-11 am

Call (660) 359-4196 to make an appointment or sign up using the GCHD online scheduling system,

Following a thorough safety review, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined that the recommended pause regarding the use of the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 Vaccine in the U.S. should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume.

The pause was recommended after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine. During the pause, medical and scientific teams at the FDA and CDC examined available data. They conducted extensive outreach to providers and clinicians to ensure they were aware of the potential for these adverse events and could properly manage and recognize these events.

Twenty percent of Grundy County residents are fully vaccinated. The Health Department urges all county residents to seek vaccination now that doses are more readily available.

