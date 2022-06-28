Grundy County Health Department to hold free lead screenings in July

The Grundy County Health Department will hold free lead screening clinics for children aged 6 months to 5 years on July 11 and July 28.
Lead exposure occurs when a child comes in contact with lead by swallowing or breathing in lead or lead dust. After a child inhales or swallows lead, it quickly enters the blood.
Children can be exposed to lead from a variety of sources, including:
- Paint in homes and buildings built before 1978
- Water supplied through pipes or plumbing fixtures that contain lead
- Soil contaminated with lead from exterior lead-based paint, car exhaust, or industrial factories
- Some products such as toys and jewelry
- Some imported foods and medicines
- Certain jobs and hobbies
There is no safe level of lead in the blood. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect a child’s learning capacity, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. The effects of lead exposure can be permanent.
To make an appointment for your child, call 660/359-4196.