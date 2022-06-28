Grundy County Health Department to hold free lead screenings in July

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department will hold free lead screening clinics for children aged 6 months to 5 years on July 11 and July 28.

Lead exposure occurs when a child comes in contact with lead by swallowing or breathing in lead or lead dust. After a child inhales or swallows lead, it quickly enters the blood.

Children can be exposed to lead from a variety of sources, including:

Paint in homes and buildings built before 1978

Water supplied through pipes or plumbing fixtures that contain lead

Soil contaminated with lead from exterior lead-based paint, car exhaust, or industrial factories

Some products such as toys and jewelry

Some imported foods and medicines

Certain jobs and hobbies

There is no safe level of lead in the blood. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect a child’s learning capacity, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. The effects of lead exposure can be permanent.

To make an appointment for your child, call 660/359-4196.