Grundy County Health Department to hold curbside flu shot clinic

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a curbside flu vaccine clinic, by appointment, on Friday, October 23rd on the west side of the health department in Trenton.

Adult flu shots will be administered from 10 to 2 o’clock. Flu shots for children and families will be given from 2:30 to 6:30. Vaccines will be available for individuals at least six months old. High dose flu vaccines will be available for those who are at least 65 years old.

Participants are asked to wear masks. Those with insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare are asked to bring their cards for billing purposes. Donations will be accepted for those who are uninsured.

Consent forms can be downloaded in advance from grundycountyhealth.org.

Call the Grundy County Health Department to schedule an appointment for Friday, October 23rd’s adult or children and families flu shot clinic at 359-4196.

