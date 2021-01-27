Grundy County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 10 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department has a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses available. Vaccine clinics will be held on Thursday, January 28, and Friday, January 29 by appointment only.

This clinic will serve individuals:

Age 65 and older

Also accepting appointments for persons from Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 who have not been served

GCHD will begin taking appointments at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, January 27. Vaccines supplies are limited! Call (660) 359-4196.

The Grundy County Health Department has an email update list for COVID-19 information, including upcoming vaccine clinics.

