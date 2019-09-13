Grundy County Health Department to hold car seat checks

September is Child Passenger Safety Month. On Tuesday, September 17 from 2:00-4:00 pm the Child Passenger Safety Technicians of the Grundy County Health Department will be hosting a Car Seat Check Event. This event is to help parents or anyone who will be transporting a child come and have their seat inspected to make sure it is installed correctly.

Nationally, the misuse rate is around 80% with certain populations such as newborns being as high as 90-95%. Car seats can be confusing so we encourage all caregivers to come meet with one of our specially trained Child Passenger Safety Technicians to make sure they are using their child’s seat correctly. Parents are encouraged to bring their children with them to make sure the seat is adjusted properly, however, if the child is unable to attend we still encourage parents to come. Expecting parents are also encouraged to attend with their child’s seat.

Some common ways a Child Safety Seat is misused include:

Wrong car seat for the child’s age, size or maturity level Not reading the manual Car seat facing the wrong direction Car seat is at the wrong angle Using both the LATCH System and Seatbelt together Car seat installation is too loose The harness straps are in the wrong position The chest clip is positioned too low Car seat harness is too loose Winter coats/puffy clothing worn under the harness. Car seat is expired

If you have any questions about this event or are unable to attend and have questions about your child’s car seat, please call the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.

