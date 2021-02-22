Grundy County Health Department to assist with mass vaccination clinic on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department pm Monday morning reported the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at six, which is up by one from Thursday.

Since testing began, the total number of cases is 1,055, which is an increase of five from Thursdays’ report. The total includes 814 confirmed cases, with the rest listed as probable. Forty 40 Grundy County deaths have been reported as related to COVID-19.

Staff at the Grundy County Health Department plans to assist with mass vaccination clinics in Mercer and Harrison counties. This week, people who would like to register for the Mercer County clinics are to visit the website. Those without internet may call the toll-free number at 877-435-8411. The mass vaccination clinic in Harrison County is for second doses only.

Grundy County Health Department will hold a second dose clinic this Thursday, February 25. The health department has received confirmation of additional primary doses to be shipped this week to Trenton’s office. Grundy county health will contact individuals on the existing waiting list to schedule appointment times for them.

