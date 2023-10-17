Grundy County Health Department signs WIC contract for 2024

The Grundy County Health Department has announced the signing of a contract extension to provide WIC services for the federal fiscal year 2024 with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is a special supplemental nutrition program offering services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants, and children up to their 5th birthday, based on nutritional risk and income eligibility. The primary services provided include healthy supplemental food, risk assessment, nutrition education and counseling, breastfeeding promotion and support, health screening, and referrals to health care. Applicants must have an income less than or equal to 185% of the poverty level and be at nutritional risk to be eligible for WIC. Migrant families are also eligible.

WIC supplemental food packages are specially selected to provide foods high in protein, iron, calcium, and vitamins A and C. Eligible women and children receive fortified milk and cheese, eggs, whole grain bread products, hot or cold cereals, 100% fruit juices, and fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables. The WIC program recommends breastfeeding and provides support, baby foods, and infant cereal. For women who cannot or choose not to breastfeed, infants may receive supplemental iron-fortified formula. WIC participants obtain their food using their eWIC cards for specific items at participating local grocery stores and pharmacies.

Studies confirm that pregnant women enrolled in WIC during the early months of pregnancy have fewer low birth weight babies, experience fewer infant deaths, see the doctor earlier in pregnancy, and eat healthier.

WIC is administered in Grundy County by the Grundy County Health Department. Individuals interested in applying or who need more information should contact the Grundy County Health Department. WIC clinics are available at 1716 Lincoln Street, Trenton, Missouri, by appointment.