Grundy County Health Department reports third case of COVID-19

Grundy County Health Department Sunday reported a third positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

Health department staff are working to identify and communicate with close contacts of the person. That individual is said to be isolated at home. The health department noted this case is not related to the COVID-19 testing conducted on Saturday.

The drive through COVID-19 clinic involved 137 individuals being tested and no results have been released. The department had said it could conduct up to 200 tests. Grundy County Health Department was assisted by many others including Mosiac Life Care, Wright Memorial Hospital, Mercer County Health Department, Grundy County Emergency Management, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT); Trenton Police, Grundy County Sheriff’s office, Missouri National Guard, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services plus other local volunteers.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson has extended his phase one public health order until June 15th.

As of Sunday afternoon, 13,147 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Missouri with 772 people dying. Nationwide, the number of deaths tops 102,000.

Social distancing, good hand-washing, and the use of face coverings in public are still needed to slow the spread of COVID-19. If a person is sick, health officials advise staying home except to seek medical care.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 34 Shares