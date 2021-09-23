Grundy County Health Department reports on COVID-19 cases, announces vaccine clinics

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports another COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 49. Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases have also been added since September 14th, making that total 1,654. Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson notes the positivity rate for the last 14 days is 14.6%.

The number of active cases went down five from September 14th to 29. Gibson reports there have been 78 breakthrough cases, which is 2.4% of the total vaccinated population in Grundy County. Of all the new COVID-19 cases since April 1st, 87% have been unvaccinated, and 13% were vaccinated.

Missouri’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows 35.8% of Grundy County residents had initiated vaccination as of September 20th. There had been 32.6% of the county population completing vaccination.

The Grundy County Health Department will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at clinics on September 23rd from 3 to 5 o’clock and September 30th from 2 to 4 o’clock. The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also available by appointment. Schedule an appointment by calling 660-359-4196 or clicking this link.

The health department is also offering third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for severely and moderately immunocompromised residents by appointment. Gibson reports residents have to sign a paper to attest that they are immunocompromised.

The Federal Drug Administration’s Vaccines Advisory Committee has recommended a third dose of Pfizer vaccine for individuals at least 65 and those at high risk. However, the health department is not approved to give a third dose to that group until the FDA and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices weigh in. Gibson notes the recommendation for individuals at least 65 and those at high risk is not all the way through the approval process.

At this time, an additional dose is not recommended for individuals immunized with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or individuals who are not immunocompromised.

The Grundy County Health Department reports the Trenton Hy-Vee is offering Pfizer vaccine this week. The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals at least 12 years old. Appointments can be made online at hy-vee.com/covid, or someone can walk in.

The Wright Memorial Physicians Group will offer Moderna vaccine on September 24th by appointment for anyone at least 18, not just established patients. Schedule an appointment by calling the physician’s group at 660-358-5750.

The Grundy County Health Department notes that providers may request insurance information for billing purposes, but someone cannot be charged for a COVID-19 vaccine, even if he or she is uninsured, has not met a deductible, or has a copay.

COVID-19 cases increased by three in Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that, as of September 21st, there were 1,240 total cases. Seventeen cases were active. There had been 1,007 confirmed cases and 20 COVID-19-related deaths reported for Harrison County.

