Grundy County Health Department reports new case of COVID-19

Grundy County Health Department has reported the 25th individual with COVID-19 since the testing began earlier this year, which is an increase by one from their report of last week.

The latest case is said to be the only one active in Grundy County.

Statewide, the total number of cases as of Monday, August 3, 2020, rose to 52,887, which is described as an increase of 23% in one week. It’s also an increase of one thousand from the Sunday afternoon report.

Missouri is one of 26 states in the country that have topped 50,000 in COVID-19 cases. Missouri’s death total went up by two, now listed at 1,255.

