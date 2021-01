Reddit Share Pin Share 8 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports active COVID-19 cases are down, and it has been 17 days since more than 10 cases were reported in a single day.

Active cases decreased by four to 43. The total number of cases is now more than 1,000 at 1,007, which is an increase of nine. Seven hundred seventy-six cases have been confirmed.

Thirty-three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

Related