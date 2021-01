Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointment times are full for this week.

Additional clinics will be held on January 27th and 28th for individuals at least 65 years old and those from Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 who have not been served.

The Grundy County Health Department will continue to request doses weekly and announce additional clinics when the vaccine is available.

