The Grundy County Health Department reports another COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 28.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has decreased the last two days in a row as more cases were released from isolation than added. Active cases went down by seven since December 22nd to 98.

Several probable cases were reclassified as confirmed cases after PCR test results. Six hundred twenty of the 834 total cases have been confirmed for Grundy County.

