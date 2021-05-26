Grundy County Health Department reports an increase in COVID-19 cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County Health Department reports it has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases locally for the past couple of weeks.

A Tuesday report shows, since one week ago, 14 new cases of COVID-19 have occurred, with 13 active in Grundy County. The total number of cases since testing began more than a year ago is 1,093.

Grundy County Health Department recommends getting a COVID-19 vaccine as it describes supplies as plentiful.

The report notes Grundy County residents receiving their first dose of vaccine is 25.4 percent. There’s 23.1 percent of residents who are fully-vaccinated

The health department shows 4,418 doses have been administered.

