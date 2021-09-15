Grundy County Health Department reports a COVID death, report 42 new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports it received confirmation of another COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 48. There have also been 42 cases added since September 8th, which makes that total 1,619.

Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson says the office was busy September 9th through 11th working on cases. There have been 68 cases in September so far for Grundy County.

Gibson does not necessarily attribute the increase in cases to one certain event, but more events are being held. She notes outdoor events are safer than indoor events, and she encourages residents to continue to take precautions.

COVID-19 cases have increased by 15 in Linn County since September 7th. The health department reports 1,840 cases, and 19 are active. Hospitalizations went up by three to six.

The office notes that a sewershed report indicates there is an increased amount of COVID-19 in Linn County. The health department encourages residents to be mindful when attending gatherings, and stay home if they do not feel well.

