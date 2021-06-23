Grundy County Health Department reports 7 new cases of COVID-19; Daviess County 16 new cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports seven new COVID-19 cases since June 21. Thirty-nine cases are active out of a total of 1,206.

Sixteen COVID-19 cases have been added in Daviess County since June 16th, making the total 731. Of the 25 active cases, the health department notes eight involve residents at least 60 years old, and seven involve those between the ages of 40 and 59. Six active cases involve residents 20 to 39 years old, and four involve those 19 or younger.

Five fully vaccinated Daviess County residents currently have COVID-19. There are three current hospitalizations and 15 total deaths.

