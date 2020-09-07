Grundy County Health Department reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday; 57 cases active

Local News September 7, 2020 John Anthony
Coronavirus News Graphic

The Grundy County Health Department reports it continues to see daily increases in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Sunday, the health department said it was notified of another five positive cases, raising the total since testing began to 91.

That’s an overall increase of 40 positives since the first of September.  Of the 91cases reported, 57 of the COVID-19 cases are listed as active. One death in Grundy county has been attributed to the coronavirus.

The health department is asking the public to make good choices by wearing face masks while in public, washing hands frequently, avoiding large gatherings, and maintaining social distancing.

