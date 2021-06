Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Grundy County now has 48 active cases of COVID-19. That’s out of a total of 1,199 cases since testing began 15 months ago.

Grundy County Health Department reports a total of 43 cases have been reported during the past seven days. Grundy County’s rate on testing is 16 and a half (16.47%), being positive.

The health department, on Monday morning, noted 27.2 percent of Grundy County residents have initiated the COVID-19 vaccinations, with 24.6 percent completing the process.

Related