Grundy County Health Department reports 3 cases of COVID-19 since April 27

The Grundy County Health Department reports three new COVID-19 cases since its last report on April 27th, which brings the total to 1,070. Four cases are active. It is noted there were nine new COVID-19 cases in April.

The health dependent reports 21.4% of Grundy County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 24.4% have received their first dose. Four thousand one hundred eighty-nine doses have been given.

The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 clinic on May 6th by appointment. The clinic is open to any Missouri adult who wants to be vaccinated.

Schedule an appointment for May 6th’s clinic at this link on the health department website or call the health department office at 660-359-4196.

