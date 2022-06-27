Grundy County Health Department reports 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports it added 28 new cases of COVID-19 during the past week.

As of Friday, the health department reported the active case count stood at 40, which is the highest number of active cases since late March when Missouri changed the statewide COVID status to endemic.

It was noted by the health department, that COVID-19 cases are rising throughout our region. Although Grundy County is described as “low” on the Missouri COVID map, some neighboring counties have “medium” or “high” levels. Those, according to the map, are Caldwell, Livingston, Linn, Carroll, and Daviess counties.

The Grundy County Health Department is appealing to the public to get tested if you feel ill or have been exposed and stay home if you test positive or have symptoms.

Visit the CDC website for the most current isolation recommendations or contact the Grundy County Health Department.