The Grundy County Health Department June 24th reported 14 new COVID-19 cases since June 23rd. Forty-seven cases were active out of the 1,220 total.

The Livingston County Health Center on June 24th reported four COVID-19 cases had been added since June 23rd, which brought the total to 1,974. Forty-two of the cases were active.

