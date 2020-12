Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department on Saturday evening reported an additional eleven cases of COVID-19 in the county compared to Friday’s update.

Despite the additional cases, the number of active cases declined. There have been 714 cases of COVID-19 in Grundy County since testing began with 526 cases confirmed and 188 are probable.

There were 98 active cases in Grundy County early Saturday evening which is down ten compared to Friday’s update.

The number of deaths remained at 22.

