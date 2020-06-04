Grundy County Health Department reports 1 positive test for COVID-19 out of 137 at community testing event

The Grundy County Health Department reports so far only one individual tested for COVID-19 at the May 30th community event has tested positive. The person lives outside of Grundy County. The health department has notified the person of the result and referred the case to the appropriate county health official.

All other results received from the event have been negative. Administrator Elizabeth Gibson notes the health department is waiting on a few results. The Grundy County Health Department previously reported 137 individuals were tested at the community event.

Free community testing is being offered at locations in the state. Testing will be available for persons at least 18 years old in Saint Joseph at the parking garage at Fourth and Francis streets Tuesday, June 9th from 2 to 7 o’clock. Call the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services 24 hour hotline to register at 877-435-8411.

