Grundy County Health Department releases several from COVID-19 isolation

The Grundy County Health Department reports it was able to release several residents from isolation in regard to COVID-19.

The active case number decreased by six to 115. The health department notes being released from isolation does not mean a person is well, it means a person is no longer infectious. Some individuals recover quickly, while others may feel exhausted, have shortness of breath, or be unable to return to normal activities, even after 10 days.

The total number of cases in Grundy County increased by nine to 560. Four hundred seven cases have been confirmed, and 153 are probable. Seventeen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported.

