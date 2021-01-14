Grundy County Health Department receives first shipment of Pfizer COVID vaccine

Reddit Share Pin Share 15 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department this week received its first of two anticipated deliveries of Pfizer vaccine for individuals in Tier 1A.

The Tier 1A group includes patient-facing health care providers and staff, such as emergency medical services, physicians, nurses, optometrists, dentists, pharmacists, chiropractors, and community health workers. The health department has been working to identify and vaccinate individuals in this group who live or work in Grundy County.

Administrator Elizabeth Gibson reports vaccine clinics are scheduled for individuals in Tier 1A. The specific times have not been announced for the clinics since they are not for the general public. Health care providers who fall into Tier 1A can call and schedule a time to be vaccinated if their organizations have not yet been contacted.

Gibson hopes the next vaccine delivery to the Grundy County Health Department will be next week. The next delivery will also be for Tier 1A.

She does not know when vaccinations for Tier 1B will start. The Stronger Together COVID website shows that the group includes high-risk individuals and individuals older than 65, first responders, and essential workers.

The Grundy County Health Department does not currently have a waiting list for Tier 1B or other individuals.

Related