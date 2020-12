Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports more than 300 COVID-19 cases were added in November. The health department says the public’s actions in December will “Set the stage for the new year.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases for Grundy County increased by four since November 30th to 671. Four hundred ninety cases have been confirmed, and 181 are probable. The number of active cases decreased by one to 95. The health department reports 21 COVID-19-related deaths.

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares