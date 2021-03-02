Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department has a limited number of COVID-19 vaccine doses available.

A clinic will be held on March 4th by appointment only for individuals in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2.

Contact the health department to schedule an appointment for March 4th at 359-4196.

Phase 1B Tier 3 will be eligible for vaccination starting March 15th. That group includes kindergarten through 12th-grade education, childcare, critical infrastructure, and government.

Grundy County residents who were not previously on the notification list can now sign up online at the Grundy County Health Department website to be advised of upcoming vaccination opportunities.

Clicking the chart below will cause it to open in a new browser window for easier readability.

