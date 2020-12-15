Grundy County Health Department Director Elizabeth Gibson on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Reddit Share Pin Share 9 Shares

The COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed in Missouri. A website specifically about the vaccine in Missouri indicates there are three phases to availability. Phase 1A involves long-term care facility residents and staff and health care workers. Phase 1B involves high-risk individuals who are 18 to 64 years old, individuals who are at least 65, first responders, and essential workers.

Grundy County Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson reports the health department will not be involved in the administration of vaccine doses in Phase 1A. Those doses will be given by other agencies. She believes Phase 1B will begin after the first of the year, possibly in February or March.

Gibson does not know when the vaccine will arrive at the Grundy County Health Department, however, the health department has been approved to give the vaccine. It is unknown if the health department will be the primary entity to provide the vaccine in the county and be responsible for its administration.

Gibson estimates the general public will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in late spring or early summer. It is her understanding that the vaccine can be billed to insurance or be free for uninsured residents.

More information on the vaccine is available on the state of Missouri vaccine website. The Grundy County Health Department can also be contacted for more information at 359-4196.

